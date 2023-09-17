Charlie Campbell made his successful Octagon debut, when he faced Alex Reyes at Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2. The event aired live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 16.

The scheduled for three rounds all-American lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. Campbell defeated Reyes via TKO with punches, sending him to the canvas with a right uppercut, left hook combination followed by an overhand right. The referee called it a day at 3 minutes and 38 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Charlie Campbell improved to 8-2. The 28-year-old of East Rockaway, New York previously fought in various organization, including Bellator MMA. In August 2022 he faced Chris Duncan at Dana White’s Contender Series, but fell short suffering the defeat via first-round knockout.

Alex Reyes dropped to 13-4. The 36-year-old of Hollywood, California suffered his second straight defeat.

Charlie Campbell TKO’s Alex Reyes at Noche UFC

CHARLIE CAMPBELL WITH THE POWER SHOTS ? #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/zpwFLkXkkc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 17, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

