Subscribe
HomeUFC

Charlie Campbell on top in Octagon debut with TKO against Alex Reyes at Noche UFC

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Charlie Campbell made his successful Octagon debut, when he faced Alex Reyes at Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2. The event aired live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 16.

The scheduled for three rounds all-American lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. Campbell defeated Reyes via TKO with punches, sending him to the canvas with a right uppercut, left hook combination followed by an overhand right. The referee called it a day at 3 minutes and 38 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Charlie Campbell improved to 8-2. The 28-year-old of East Rockaway, New York previously fought in various organization, including Bellator MMA. In August 2022 he faced Chris Duncan at Dana White’s Contender Series, but fell short suffering the defeat via first-round knockout.

Alex Reyes dropped to 13-4. The 36-year-old of Hollywood, California suffered his second straight defeat.

Charlie Campbell TKO’s Alex Reyes at Noche UFC

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

Get Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.