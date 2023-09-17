Subscribe
Daniel Zellhuber submits Christos Giagos in second round at Noche UFC

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

Parviz Iskenderov

Daniel Zellhuber came out victorious when he faced Christos Giagos at Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2. The event aired live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 16.

The Mexican lightweight defeated his opponent, representing the country-host, by submission due to an anaconda choke. The official time was 3 minutes and 26 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, Mexico City’s 24-year-old Daniel Zellhuber improved to 14-1 and secured his second win in a row. 33-year-old Christos Giagos of Azusa, California dropped to 20-11.

Daniel Zellhuber submits Christos Giagos

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

Get Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 full fight card results.

