Eric Priest takes majority decision against Simon Madsen

Eric Priest remained unbeaten when he faced Simon Madsen at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16. The kicked off the card topped by William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

The middleweight contest went the full distance. After eight rounds, one judge had it a draw at 76-76, while two other judges scored the fight 79-73 and 80-72 in favor of Priest.

With the victory by majority decision, Los Angeles-based Eric Priest improved to 11-0, 7 KOs of Wichita Falls, Texas. Simon Madsen of Cancun, Mexico by way of Horsens, Denmark dropped to 13-2, 10 KOs.

