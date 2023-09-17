William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta square off in the main event live stream from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16. The contest pits WBA Continental Americas lightweight titleholder of Mexico against former world title challenger of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, September 17.

27-year-old William “El Camaron” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico looks to retain his belt and remain undefeated. 35-year-old Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Mandaue City, Philippines eyes to cause an upset and secure his third win in a row.

In the ten-round co-main event, Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington defends his WBA Intercontinental featherweight belt against Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, three-division and five-time world champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica by way of Matagalpa, Nicaragua defends her unified WBO and IBF minimumweight belts against Guatemala’s Maria Micheo Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) of Eastvale, California. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other Zepeda vs Gesta undercard bouts, Darius Fulghum (6-0, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas and Ricardo Luna (25-10-2, 16 KOs) of Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico battle it out in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Los Angeles-based Eric Priest (10-0, 7 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas and Simon Madsen (13-1, 10 KOs) of Cancun, Mexico by way of Horsens, Denmark go head to head in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, September 17

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Prelims: 11:05 pm BST / 8:05 am AEST

Zepeda vs Gesta fight card

Get Zepeda vs Gesta full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares, 10 rounds, featherweight – Morales’ WBA Intercontinental featherweight title

Yokasta Valle vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Yokasta’s IBF and WBO minimumweight titles

Darius Fulghum vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Eric Priest vs. Simon Madsen, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims

Daniel Garcia vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Alejandro Reyes vs. Roberto Gomez, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Gael Cabrera vs. Juan Centeno, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Jordan Cervantes vs. Giovanny Meza, 4 rounds, lightweight

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta results