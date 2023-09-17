Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Zepeda vs Gesta results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta live from Commerce, CA

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire
Stream William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta live results from Commerce, CA
William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta go face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA, USA on September 16, 2023 | Golden Boy

William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta square off in the main event live stream from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16. The contest pits WBA Continental Americas lightweight titleholder of Mexico against former world title challenger of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, September 17.

27-year-old William “El Camaron” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico looks to retain his belt and remain undefeated. 35-year-old Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Mandaue City, Philippines eyes to cause an upset and secure his third win in a row.

In the ten-round co-main event, Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington defends his WBA Intercontinental featherweight belt against Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, three-division and five-time world champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica by way of Matagalpa, Nicaragua defends her unified WBO and IBF minimumweight belts against Guatemala’s Maria Micheo Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) of Eastvale, California. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other Zepeda vs Gesta undercard bouts, Darius Fulghum (6-0, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas and Ricardo Luna (25-10-2, 16 KOs) of Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico battle it out in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Los Angeles-based Eric Priest (10-0, 7 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas and Simon Madsen (13-1, 10 KOs) of Cancun, Mexico by way of Horsens, Denmark go head to head in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, September 16
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, September 17
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
Prelims: 11:05 pm BST / 8:05 am AEST

Watch on DAZN

Zepeda vs Gesta fight card

Get Zepeda vs Gesta full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title
  • Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares, 10 rounds, featherweight – Morales’ WBA Intercontinental featherweight title
  • Yokasta Valle vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Yokasta’s IBF and WBO minimumweight titles
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Eric Priest vs. Simon Madsen, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims

  • Daniel Garcia vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Alejandro Reyes vs. Roberto Gomez, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Gael Cabrera vs. Juan Centeno, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Jordan Cervantes vs. Giovanny Meza, 4 rounds, lightweight

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta results

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.