Jack Della Maddalena takes split decision against Kevin Holland at Noche UFC

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

Parviz Iskenderov

Jack Della Maddalena walked away with the victory on Saturday, September 16 when he faced Kevin Holland at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squared off in the co-main event at Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Holland, while two other judges gave the same to Della Maddalena.

With the victory by split decision, No. 14-ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena improved to 16-2. The 26-year-old of Perth, Australia recorded his 16th win in a row.

30-year-old Kevin Holland dropped to 25-10, 1 NC. No. 13-ranked contender of Riverside, California got his two-win streak snapped.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

