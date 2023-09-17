Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jesus Ramos & Elijah Garcia throw out ceremonial first pitches at Diamondbacks vs Cubs

Ramos faces Erickson Lubin, Garcia takes on Armando Resendiz in Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard

BoxingNewsPhotos
Newswire
Jesus Ramos Jr first pitche
Jesus Ramos Jr | Caitlin O'Hara

Undefeated contenders Jesus Ramos Jr. and Elijah Garcia both got a taste of the limelight and a chance to show off their fastballs on Friday night (September 15) as the southpaws threw out the ceremonial first pitch together at Chase Field before they throw down on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Showtime PPV undercard Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez defends his super middleweight undisputed championship against undisputed junior middleweight champion Charlo in the first-ever matchup of reigning, male four-belt champions.

Ramos faces dangerous contender Erickson Lubin in the super welterweight co-main event. Garcia takes on hard-hitting Armando Resendiz in a 10-round middleweight attraction to open the pay-per-view.

On Friday, Ramos and Garcia displayed their pitching skills from the mound before the Arizona Diamondbacks hosted the Chicago Cubs. The two Arizonians kicked off Hispanic Heritage Weekend at the ballpark with a day full of activities that promoted their respective upcoming fights, as well as their Hispanic heritage and Mexican American roots on the eve of Mexico’s Independence Day.

Ramos and Garcia met with some of the Diamondback players and had a jersey/glove exchange before the first pitch with D-backs skipper and 2017 National League Manager of the Year Torey Lovullo. They both also interacted with Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas, who represented Team Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez.

Earlier in the day, Ramos visited the CBS affiliate in Phoenix for a sit-down interview with sports anchor Mark McClune to preview his matchup with Lubin.

Here is what Ramos and Garcia had to say:

Jesus Ramos Jr.

“The whole experience was really cool. I practiced the whole week for this!

“I had never done something like this before, and it was a lot of fun. I want to thank the Diamondbacks for this amazing opportunity.

Jesus Ramos Jr
Jesus Ramos Jr | Caitlin O’Hara
Boxing glove
Boxing glove | Caitlin O’Hara
Jerseys
Jerseys | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr
Jesus Ramos Jr | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr
Jesus Ramos Jr | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr
Jesus Ramos Jr | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr
Jesus Ramos Jr | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr
Jesus Ramos Jr | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr
Jesus Ramos Jr | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr
Jesus Ramos Jr | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia | Caitlin O’Hara

“The D-backs had a must-win game against the Cubs tonight, and they look focused on making their playoff run, just like I’m focused on getting a win on September 30 on Showtime PPV.”

Elijah Garcia

“This was an amazing experience. Thanks to the Diamondbacks for this unforgettable first pitch. The crowd here at Chase Field was electric, just like the one on September 30 will be in Las Vegas.

Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia | Caitlin O’Hara
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia
Jesus Ramos Jr and Elijah Garcia | Caitlin O’Hara

“I love baseball, and to do this tonight was a dream come true. Now, I get to work on the biggest dream, which is taking another step towards a world title by dominating on September 30.”

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.