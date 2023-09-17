Subscribe
HomeUFC

Lupita Godinez submits Elise Reed in second round at Noche UFC

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Lupita Godinez earned her third straight victory when she faced Elise Reed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 16. The pair battled it out on the top of Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 preliminary card live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds strawweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Godinez defeated Reed, forcing her to tap via rear-naked choke. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 37 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, 30-year-old Lupita Godinez of Aguascalientes, Mexico improved to 11-3. Sacramento, California’s 30-year-old Elise Reed dropped to 7-4.

Lupita Godinez submits Elise Reed

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

Get Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.