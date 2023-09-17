Lupita Godinez earned her third straight victory when she faced Elise Reed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 16. The pair battled it out on the top of Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 preliminary card live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds strawweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Godinez defeated Reed, forcing her to tap via rear-naked choke. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 37 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, 30-year-old Lupita Godinez of Aguascalientes, Mexico improved to 11-3. Sacramento, California’s 30-year-old Elise Reed dropped to 7-4.

Lupita Godinez submits Elise Reed

LOOPY GODINEZ PUT ON A CLINIC ? #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/m8FI57wq1G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 17, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

Get Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 full fight card results.