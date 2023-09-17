Subscribe
Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 17 live on Kayo.

In the main event, Mexico’s newly-crowned UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (19-3) defends her strap in a five-round rematch against Kyrgyzstan’s former champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4). The pair first met in March at UFC 285, where the champion claimed the belt via fourth-round submission.

In the co-main event, California’s No. 13-ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-9, 1 NC) squares off against Australia’s No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena (15-2).

Get Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 results.

