Subscribe
HomeUFC

Noche UFC results – Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

MMANewsResultsUFC
Newswire

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16.

The main event is a five-round championship rematch between reigning women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (19-3) of Mexico and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) of Kyrgyzstan. Grasso defeated Shevchenko via fourth-round submission and claimed the belt in March at UFC 285.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between No. 13 Kevin Holland (25-9, 1 NC) of the United States and No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) of Australia. Also on the card a bantamweight battle betweem Terrence Mitchell (15-3) of the United States and Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1) of Mexico.

Plus, Christos Giagos (20-10) of the United States and Daniel Zellhuber (13-1) of Mexico square off at lightweight. In addition, Fernando Padilla (15-4) of Mexico and Kyle Nelson (14-5-1) of Canada go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 17.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, September 16
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, September 17
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST
Prelims: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 from practically anywhere.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 results

Get Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title
  • Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
  • Raul Rosas Jr vs. Terrence Mitchell
  • Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
  • Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary card

  • Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed
  • Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.