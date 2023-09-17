Noche UFC results – Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16.

The main event is a five-round championship rematch between reigning women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (19-3) of Mexico and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) of Kyrgyzstan. Grasso defeated Shevchenko via fourth-round submission and claimed the belt in March at UFC 285.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between No. 13 Kevin Holland (25-9, 1 NC) of the United States and No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) of Australia. Also on the card a bantamweight battle betweem Terrence Mitchell (15-3) of the United States and Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1) of Mexico.

Plus, Christos Giagos (20-10) of the United States and Daniel Zellhuber (13-1) of Mexico square off at lightweight. In addition, Fernando Padilla (15-4) of Mexico and Kyle Nelson (14-5-1) of Canada go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 17.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, September 16

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, September 17

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST

Prelims: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 from practically anywhere.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 results

Get Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Raul Rosas Jr vs. Terrence Mitchell

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary card