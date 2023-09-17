Raul Rosas Jr made his successful Octagon return on Saturday, September 16, when he faced Terrence Mitchell at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The pair squared off in the bantamweight bout, featured on the Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 card live on ESPN+.

Rosas claimed the win, dominating, dropping and stopping Mitchell with punches. The official time was 54 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Raul Rosas Jr improved to 8-1. Santa Rosa, California’s 18-year-old, who earned his UFC contract at Dana White’s Contender Series last September, rebounded from the defeat suffered against Christian Rodriguez in April.

Terrence Mitchell dropped to 14-4. The 33-year-old of Anchorage, Alaska recorded his second defeat in a row.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

