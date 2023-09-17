Roman Kopylov secured his fourth straight victory when he faced Josh Fremd at Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2. The event aired live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 16.

The 32-year-old southpaw defeated his 29-year-old opponent by knockout with a left punch to the body after delivering several big left kicks. The middleweight bout was stopped at 4 minutes and 44 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, Roman Kopylov improved to 12-2. Josh Fremd of Connellsville, Pennsylvania dropped to 11-5, which snapped his two-win streak.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

