Victor Morales scores decision against Edwin Palomares

Victor Morales retained his WBA Intercontinental featherweight belt on Saturday, September 16, when he faced Edwin Palomares at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, headlined by William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta. The event aired live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout went the full distance. The scores were 96-94, 99-91 and 100-90. On his way to a unanimous decision, Morales got a cut on his left eye due to an accidental headbutt in Round 6.

With the victory, 25-year-old Victor Morales of Vancouver, Washington improved to 19-0-1, 9 KOs and remained undefeated. 27-year-old Edwin Palomares of Mexico City, Mexico dropped to 18-5-2, 9 KOs.

Victor Morales and Edwin Palomares throwing ?#ZepedaGesta pic.twitter.com/JBZks46zEA — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 17, 2023

Neither Morales or Palomares are taking a backseat ?#ZepedaGesta pic.twitter.com/2Zr6nZoIX0 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 17, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

Get Zepeda vs Gesta full fight card results.