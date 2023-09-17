William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta squared off in the main event live on DAZN from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16. The contest featured WBA Continental Americas lightweight titleholder of Mexico up against former world title challenger of the Philippines.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout ended half way through. The referee called it a day to save Gesta from further punishment, as Zepeda had him on the ropes and dominated with a flurry of punches. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 31 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory by TKO, William “El Camaron” Zepeda improved to 29-0, 25 KOs. The 27-year-old of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico remained undefeated and retained his belt.

35-year-old former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta of San Diego, California by way of Mandaue City, Philippines dropped to 34-3-3, 17 KOs. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

Check out William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta full fight video highlights below.

Zepeda vs Gesta full fight video highlights

William Zepeda makes his ring walk.

Flying fists.

TWO HEARTS OF LIONS.

WHO WILL TAKE IT!?@DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/c6kPp0EHfk — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) September 17, 2023

William Zepeda starting to find his range at the end of round 1??.



Watch #ZepedaGesta NOW LIVE on DAZN ? pic.twitter.com/FoVlPocRyr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 17, 2023

Zepeda dominates.

Zepeda TKO’s Gesta.

Get Zepeda vs Gesta full fight card results.