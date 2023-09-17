Unified WBO and IBF minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle made a successful defense of her belts against Maria Micheo Santizo on Saturday, September 16 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA. The pair battled it out on the card, topped by William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta live stream on DAZN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17.

The world championship bout went the full distance. After 10 rounds of a fast-paced action, the scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 100-90, all in favor of the defending champion.

Three-division and five-time world champion Yokasta Valle retained her belts by unanimous decision. The 31-year-old of San Jose, Costa Rica by way of Matagalpa, Nicaragua improved to 29-2, 9 KOs.

Guatemala’s Maria Micheo Santizo dropped to 11-4, 6 KOs. Eastvale, California-based 38-year-old failed her second attempt to become champion, after she was stopped by Seniesa Estrada in her bid to land WBA strap in December 2021.

Yokasta Valle vs Maria Micheo Santizo highlights

