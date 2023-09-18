Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 7 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 19. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, undefeated Shamil Gaziev (10-0) of Bahrain and unbeaten Greg Velasco (6-0) of the United States square off at heavyweight. Also on the card, Jacobi Jones (6-1) and Dan Allen (4-0) meet in an all-American clash at lightweight.

As well, Stephanie Bruna (5-1) and Talita Alencar (4-0) go head to head in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s strawweight. Plus, Dylan Mantello (7-2) of the United States takes on Kaynan Kruschewsky (14-1) of Brazil at lightweight. In addition, Igor da Silva (7-0) faces fellow-Brazilian Jhonata Silva (8-1) at flyweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 63 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, September 20 at 10 am AEST live on Kayo.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 63 from practically anywhere.

DWCS 57 fight card

The current Dana White’s Contender Series 63 fight card looks as the following: