Richardson Hitchins and Jose Zepeda battle it out in the main event at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 23. The contest features IBF North American super lightweight titleholder up against former two-division world title challenger. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live stream on DAZN. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 24.

25-year-old Hitchins (16-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York looks to improve his unbeaten record, retain his strap and rise up in rankings. 34-year-old Zepeda (36-3 27 KOs) of Long Beach, California eyes his second win in a row. In addition, the vacant WBC “Silver” and WBO NABO belts are on the line.

In the co-main event, unified WBA and WBC welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (12-3 5 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois and British WBO titleholder Sandy Ryan (6-1 2 KOs) of Derby, Derbyshire meet in the championship unification. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda tickets

Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda tickets to witness all the action at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 23 are on sale.

Hitchins vs Zepeda tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and StubHub.

Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, September 23. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda start time in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, September 24. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:30 am BST / 12:30 pm AEST.

Hitchins vs Zepeda undercard

Among the bouts featured on Hitchins vs Zepeda undercard, Houston-based Austin Williams (14-0 10 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Steve Rolls (22-2 12 KOs) of Toronto, Canada go head to head in a 10-rounder for the IBF North American middleweight strap. Plus, Cuban Orestes Velazquez (7-0 6 KOs) of Miami, Florida and Mohamed Soumaoro (13-1 6 KOs) of Montreal, Canada by way of Conakry, Guinea clash in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.

On the top of the prelims, Khalil Coe (6-0-1, 4 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey faces off Kenmon Evans (10-1-1, 3 KOs) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Jeovanny Estela (12-0, 3 KOs) of Orlando, Florida takes on Luis Caraballo Ramos (6-1-1, 6 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Jasmine Artiga (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of Tampa, Florida goes up against Haley Pasion (2-4) of Waipahu, Hawaii in an eight-rounder at super flyweight.

Hitchins vs Zepeda fight card

The current Hitchins vs Zepeda fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Hitchins’s IBF North American title, vacant WBC ‘Silver’ title

Jessica McCaskill vs. Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s WBA and WBC titles, Ryan’s WBO title

Austin Williams vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, middleweight

Orestes Velazquez vs. Mohamed Soumaoro, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims