Kenshiro Teraji and Hekkie Budler battle it out in the main event live stream from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, September 18. The contest features the unified light flyweight champion, representing the country-host, up against former two-division world champion of South Africa. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

31-year-old Kenshiro Teraji (21-1, 13 KOs) of Joyo, Kyoto makes the second defense of his unified WBC and WBA light flyweight belts. Johannesburg’s 35-year-old Hekkie Budler (35-4, 11 KOs), who previously held the unified WBA and IBF light flyweight titles and WBA minimumweight strap, looks to once again become champion.

In the co-main event, Japan’s undefeated 25-year-old two-division world champion Junto Nakatani (25-0, 19 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO junior bantamweight title against 28-year-old Argi Cortes of Mexico (25-3-2, 10 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Teraji vs Budler undercard bouts, Japan’ese ‘s 25-year-old former kickboxing world champion Tenshin Nasukawa (1-0) takes on Mexico’s 27-year-old Luis Guzman Torres (10-2, 6 KOs). The pair squares off in the eight-rounder at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler – How to watch & start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Monday, September 18

Time: 5 am ET / 2 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Monday, September 18

Time: 7 pm AEST

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Teraji vs Budler from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Teraji vs Budler fight card

Get Teraji vs Budler full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hekkie Budler, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Teraji’s WBC and WBA light flyweight titles

Junto Nakatani vs. Argi Cortes, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Nakatani’s WBO super flyweight title

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Luis Guzman Torres, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims

Anthony Olascuaga vs. Giemel Magramo, 8 rounds, light flyweight

Takumu Tamagawa vs. Hayato Yokoyama, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler results