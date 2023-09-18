UFC Vegas 79 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 23. The main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

No. 6 Fiziev (12-2) was in action in March when he dropped a majority decision against Justin Gaethje. Before that the 30-year-old native of Korday, Kazakhstan won six bouts in a row.

No. 7 Gamrot (22-2, 1 NC) last fought also in March, when he took a split decision against Jalin Turner. Last October, Bielsko-Bia?a, Poland’s 32-year-old suffered the defeated by unanimous decision against Beneil Dariush, which snapped his four-win streak.

The co-main event is an all-American featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige. No. 10 Mitchell (15-1) of of Texarkana, Arkansas is looking to rebound from his first career defeat last December, when he was submitted by Ilia Topuria in the second round. No. 12 Ige (17-6) of Haleiwa, Hawaii eyes his third straight victory for 2023, after he scored a UD against Nate Landwehr and KO’d Damon Jackson in the second round.

Also on the main card, Marina Rodriguez (16-3-2) of Brazil and Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11) of the United States square off at women’s strawweight. Plus, Bryan Battle (10-2) faces his fellow-American AJ Fletcher (10-2) at welterweight. In addition, Ricardo Ramos (16-4) of Brazil takes on Charles Jourdain (14-6-1) of Canada at featherweight.

On the top of prelims, Dan Argueta (9-1) and Miles Johns (13-2) meet in an all-American contest at bantamweight. Among other bouts, Tim Means (32-15-1) of the United States goes up against Andre Fialho (16-7) of Portugal at welterweight. As well, Jacob Malkoun (7-2) of Australia faces off Cody Brundage (8-5) of the United States at middleweight.

Also in action, Mohammed Usman (10-2) of Nigeria and Jake Collier (13-9) of the United States battle it out at heavyweight. In addition, Mizuki Inoue (14-6) of Japan and Hannah Goldy (6-3) of the United States go head to head at women’s strawweight. Rounding out the card, Tamires Vidal (7-1) of Brazil and Montserrat Rendon (5-0) of Mexico clash at women’s bantamweight.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot card

The current UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims

Daniel Argueta vs. Miles Johns

Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage

Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy

Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon

In Australia, UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot airs on Sunday, September 24 live on Kayo.