UFC Vegas 79 fight card – Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot

UFC Vegas 79 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 23. The main event is a five-round lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

No. 6 Fiziev (12-2) was in action in March when he dropped a majority decision against Justin Gaethje. Before that the 30-year-old native of Korday, Kazakhstan won six bouts in a row.

No. 7 Gamrot (22-2, 1 NC) last fought also in March, when he took a split decision against Jalin Turner. Last October, Bielsko-Bia?a, Poland’s 32-year-old suffered the defeated by unanimous decision against Beneil Dariush, which snapped his four-win streak.

The co-main event is an all-American featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige. No. 10 Mitchell (15-1) of of Texarkana, Arkansas is looking to rebound from his first career defeat last December, when he was submitted by Ilia Topuria in the second round. No. 12 Ige (17-6) of Haleiwa, Hawaii eyes his third straight victory for 2023, after he scored a UD against Nate Landwehr and KO’d Damon Jackson in the second round.

Also on the main card, Marina Rodriguez (16-3-2) of Brazil and Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11) of the United States square off at women’s strawweight. Plus, Bryan Battle (10-2) faces his fellow-American AJ Fletcher (10-2) at welterweight. In addition, Ricardo Ramos (16-4) of Brazil takes on Charles Jourdain (14-6-1) of Canada at featherweight.

On the top of prelims, Dan Argueta (9-1) and Miles Johns (13-2) meet in an all-American contest at bantamweight. Among other bouts, Tim Means (32-15-1) of the United States goes up against Andre Fialho (16-7) of Portugal at welterweight. As well, Jacob Malkoun (7-2) of Australia faces off Cody Brundage (8-5) of the United States at middleweight.

Also in action, Mohammed Usman (10-2) of Nigeria and Jake Collier (13-9) of the United States battle it out at heavyweight. In addition, Mizuki Inoue (14-6) of Japan and Hannah Goldy (6-3) of the United States go head to head at women’s strawweight. Rounding out the card, Tamires Vidal (7-1) of Brazil and Montserrat Rendon (5-0) of Mexico clash at women’s bantamweight.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot card

The current UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
  • Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims

  • Daniel Argueta vs. Miles Johns
  • Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho
  • Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage
  • Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier
  • Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy
  • Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon

In Australia, UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot airs on Sunday, September 24 live on Kayo.

