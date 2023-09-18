Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce square off in the rematch at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 23. The contest pits Chinese Olympian against fellow-contender of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 24.

The pair first met in April also in London. Zhang secured the win via six-round TKO and took the interim WBO heavyweight title from Joyce.

With the victory, Bloomfield, New Jersey-based 40-year-old Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) rebounded from the defeat by decision against Filip Hrgovic suffered in August 2022. London-born 37-year-old Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) looks to reclaim the belt that he earned by knockout against Joseph Parker last September.

The co-main event features London’s Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd against fellow-Brit Ricky Summers (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Sandwell, West Midlands. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 tickets

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 tickets to witness all the action at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 23 are on sale.

Zhang vs Joyce 2 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 23. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 24. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 7 am AEST.

How to watch Zhang vs Joyce 2 in other countries

While the event airs live on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Zhang vs Joyce 2 from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Zhang vs Joyce 2 undercard

Among the bouts featured on Zhang vs Joyce 2 undercard, Pierce O’Leary (12-0, 7 KOs) of Ireland defends WBC International super lightweight title against Kane Gardner (16-2, 7 KOs) of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, British Sam Noakes (11-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver lightweight belt in a 12-rounder against Carlos Perez (19-7-2, 2 KOs) of Spain. Plus, Royston Barney-Smith (6-0, 3 KOs) of the UK and Ruslan Berchuk (14-19, 4 KOs) go head to head in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

In addition, Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) of the UK and Khalid Graidia (10-12-4, 2 KOs) of France clash in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. Further in action, Ezra Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) and Joel McIntyre (20-7, 5 KOs) meet in an eight-round all-British battle at light heavyweight.

Also on the card a pair of six-round cruiserweight bouts, as Tommy Fletcher (5-0, 4 KOs) of the UK faces Alberto Tapia (3-4, 2 KOs) of Spain and Aloys Junior Youmbi (4-1, 4 KOs) of the UK takes on Erik Nazaryan (29-33-4, 22 KOs) of Georgia. Rounding out the card, Moses Itauma (4-0, 2 KOs) of the UK duels Amine Boucetta (7-8) of Morocco in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Zhang vs Joyce 2 fight card

The current Zhang vs Joyce 2 fight card looks as the following: