Chantelle Cameron faces Katie Taylor in the championship rematch at 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, November 25. The contest features undefeated undisputed super lightweight champion of England, making the second defense of her title against undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout airs live stream on DAZN.

Their first fight took place in May at the same venue. Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) retained her title, defeating Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) by majority decision.

“I don’t think it was that much of a close fight where it needed a rematch to be honest,” said 31-year-old Chantelle Cameron of Northampton, England on the recent episode of Matchroom Boxing’s “Flash Knockdown” podcast. “There were a few close rounds but I comfortably won. I’ve done it once, I’ve got to do it again and prove it wasn’t just an off night for Katie… But I wasn’t at my best either, that’s what motivates me.”

Cameron also said she would face Taylor in the 12 three-minute rounds bout – the fight formula set for the upcoming Amanda Serrano‘s undisputed featherweight title defense against Danila Ramos on October 27 in Orlando, Florida. To date, per the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports women’s championship bouts have been contested as 10-round bouts at 2 minutes per round.

“Me and Jamie have said multiple times three minute rounds would suit me,” Cameron said.” That would be insane if me and Katie did that in Dublin. If Serrano’s pushing it, why can’t we?”

‘I don’t think I got the recognition for beating Katie’

Ahead of their first fight with Taylor, who aims to become a two-division undisputed champion, Cameron was considered as a major underdog. Nevertheless, she handed the 36-year-old native of Bray, Ireland her first career defeat.

“I don’t think I got the recognition for beating Katie,” Chantelle Cameron said. “This is still Katie’s show, it’s her homecoming again but it was important for me to have the ringwalk second. The first one was a long time, I was waiting in the ring for ages.”

“This fight is going to be completely different. As much as I respect Katie out of the ring, inside those ropes there’s zero respect. I have a bit of spite for this and I’m going in there to cause damage. I know how to beat Katie, I know she can’t hurt me. I’m bigger, stronger and I’m going to be a lot more aggressive.”

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.