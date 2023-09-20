Badr Hari vs Uku Jurjendal new main event at Glory 89 Burgas

Moroccan-Dutch kickboxing legend Badr Hari has his ring return date confirmed for Saturday, October 7 at Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria, where he faces Uku Jurjendal in the headliner of Glory 89. The pair squares off in the heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier. The winner advances to the end of year eight-man knockout tournament with $500K at stake.

Hari (106-16, 92 KO) was expected to compete at Glory 88 Paris early September. K-1 legend withdrew from the bout against James McSweeney on compassionate grounds following the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

Uku Jurjendal (19-8, 15 KO) of Estonia was in action in August, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Bahram Rajabzadeh. The defeat in the final of the four-man tournament at Glory 87 Rotterdam snapped his two-win streak, which included the first-round stoppage of Martin Terpstra in the semi-final and the first-round knockout against Mantas Rimdeika in May.

“We are excited to provide a quick turnaround and get Badr Hari back in the ring,” said Robbie Timmers, Glory matchmaker. “Unfortunately, James McSweeney has scheduling conflicts and could not compete on the new date. As a result, Uku Jurjendal has thankfully stepped up. This will be an action-packed contest.”

The previously announced Glory 89 main event bout, pitting Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (168-39-3, 27 KO) against David Mejia (61-15, 18 KOs), is now set to co-headline the show. The contest features Thai champion defending his featherweight title against Spanish-Colombian challenger.

In Australia, Glory 89: Hari vs Jurjendal airs live on Sunday, October 8.