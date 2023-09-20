Subscribe
BKFC 50 fight card finalized for Sep 22 in Denver – Hunt defends against Camozzi

BKFC 50 Denver: Hunt vs Camozzi

Parviz Iskenderov
BKFC 50 Denver Hunt vs Camozzi fight card finalized
Lorenzo Hunt | BKFC

The full fight card has been set for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s return to Denver on Friday, September 22 with BKFC 50: Hunt vs Camozzi. The event takes place at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO featuring a series of bouts with the title belt contested in the headliner of the show.

On the top of fight card, two-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt (10-1) of Saint Augustine, Florida defends his cruiserweight title against top-ranked contender and MMA fighter Chris Camozzi (2-0) of Lakewood, Colorado by way of Alameda, California. The bout is scheduled for five by two-minute rounds.

In the co-feature, Josh Copeland (1-1) of Denver, CO and Steve Herelius (1-0) of Florida battle it out at heavyweight. Also on the card, Marcus Edwards (1-0) of Littleton, CO and Michael Manno (1-0) of Shreveport, LA square off at middleweight.

Among other bouts, Keegan Vandermeer (1-0) of Denver, CO faces Dillon Winemiller (2-1) of Arkansas at cruiserweight. As well, Brett Hudson of Colorado makes his BKFC debut against Andrew Angelcor (2-0-1) of Barstow, CA at lightweight. Also making his promotional debut, Brian Maronek of Longmont, CO takes on Tony Jenkins (2-0) of Baton Rouge, LA at light heavyweight.

In addition, Andrew Yates (1-0) of Las Vegas, NV meets Christian Torres (2-4) of Endicott, New York at welterweight. Rounding out the card, Khortni Kamyron (1-0-1) of Colorado welcomes Monica Franco of Honolulu, HI to the BKFC ring at women’s strawweight.

Among the BKFC 50 prelims, Colorado’s Angelo Trujillo and Dominick Carey of Troy, NY go head to head at flyweight. As well, Lamont Stafford of Oklahoma and Gabriel Mota (1-1) of Hammond, IN clash at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Jessie Stalder of Loveland, CO makes his BKFC debut against Zeb Vincent (0-1) of Missouri at middleweight.

Fans can watch BKFC 50 Denver: Hunt vs Camozzi live on FITE.

BKFC 50 fight card

Main card

  • Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi – Hunt’s BKFC cruiserweight title
  • Josh Copeland vs. Steve Herelius, heavyweight
  • Marcus Edwards vs. Michael Manno, middleweight
  • Keegan Vandermeer vs. Dillon Winemiller, cruiserweight
  • Brett Hudson vs. Andrew Angelcor, lightweight
  • Brian Maronek vs. Tony Jenkins, light heavyweight
  • Andrew Yates vs. Christian Torres, welterweight
  • Khortni Kamyron vs. Monica Franco, women’s bantamweight

Prelims

  • Angelo Trujillo vs. Dominick Carey, flyweight
  • Lamont Stafford vs. Gabriel Mota, heavyweight
  • Jessie Stalder vs. Zeb Vincent, middleweight

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 50: Hunt vs Camozzi airs live on Saturday, September 23.

