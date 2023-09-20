Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 7 results

Dana White's Contender Series 63

Dana White’s Contender Series 63 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 19. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, unbeaten Greg Velasco (6-0) of the United States and undefeated Shamil Gaziev (10-0) of Bahrain go head to head at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Jacobi Jones (6-1) faces fellow-American Dan Allen (4-0) at lightweight.

Also on the card, Talita Alencar (4-0) and Stephanie Bruna (5-1) and square off in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s strawweight. Plus, Dylan Mantello (7-2) of the United States goes up against Kaynan Kruschewsky (14-1) of Brazil at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Jhonata Silva (8-1) and Igor da Silva (7-0) clash in an all-Brazilian bout at flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, September 20.

Dana White’s Contender Series 63 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, September 19
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, September 20
Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 63 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 63 results below.

  • Shamil Gaziev def. Greg Velasco by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:38)
  • Daniel James Allen def. JaCobi Jones by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
  • Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar – unanimous draw (28–28, 28–28, 28–28)
  • Kaynan Kruschewsky def. Dylan Mantello by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:52)
  • Igor da Silva def. Jhonata Silva by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:37)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 63 results, UFC President Dana White named four fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes Igor da Silva, Kaynan Kruschewsky, Stephanie Luciano and Shamil Gaziev.

