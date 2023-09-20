Rising super lightweight Richardson Hitchins goes up against former two-division world title challenger Jose Zepeda at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 23. The 25-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York brings to the ring his IBF North American title. In addition, the vacant WBC “Silver” and WBO NABO belts are on the line. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout live on DAZN.

In his previous outing in February, Hitchins (16-0, 7 KOs) earned a unanimous decision against John Bauza and remained unbeaten. Long Beach, California’s 34-year-old Zepeda (36-3 27 KOs) last fought in March, when he defeated Neeraj Goyat by UD and returned to winning ways after dropping a decision against Regis Prograis in their WBC 140-pound title fight last November.

“Winning is number one of course, but to get the big fights I have to win and dominate,” said Richardson Hitchins, who is No. 5-ranked in the WBO and No. 7-ranked in the IBF.

“I’m ready for the champions because when you look at the guys [Regis] Prograis or [Devin] Haney fight, those are guys that I am a nightmare for any of them. I have size, reach, superb defense – I can damn near feel when a guy is about to punch. So, when you have a guy like that against a guy that doesn’t know how to defend themselves, it kind of makes it tricky for them, because I’ve been in there with guys that just stand in front of you and don’t have the ability. You get in front of a guy like Shakur Stevenson, that turns boxing into a math problem, it’s different and that’s what you face with me. I can bring that puzzle that people can’t solve, it’s algebra in the ring.

“Every fight at 140 lbs is a good fight, this is a great fight. Jose [Zepeda] is confident, he’s put people to sleep, out, first round KOs, had the fight of the year in 2020 with [Ivan] Baranchyk. And then there’s people now saying, ‘OK let’s see how Richardson handles Zepeda’. Then you have Teofimo [Lopez], he says he’s from Brooklyn – I know he ain’t, but I am. He beat the man at 140 and I feel I’m the uncrowned king at 140 and that would be a great fight.”

‘Boxing is all about timing, everything I do is about doing it at the right time’

“Jose is supposed to say he wants to fight me. He’s 34 years old, he’s been campaigning for a long time, he has confidence, he was power, and he’s got the tools to make it a nightmare for me, so he should be taking an opportunity like this, why would he say no?”

“It’s just my job to show him that I am on a different level to him. He’s going to try to use his experience to try land his power, pressure me. Boxing is a sport where you must be smart, he’s a tough fighter but he’s not a durable one because he’s been down numerous times and I feel the mistake that they cannot make its me is overlooking my power, I’m a very sharp powerful fighter. My record may not show it, but if you pay attention, it shows I am punching.”

“I’m a way smarter boxer than Jose, he’s one-dimensional and I just feel I’ll show levels. I must be smart and show him, yeah, this kid knows what he is on. I think when I am in there, he will see that. Boxing is all about timing, everything I do is about doing it at the right time.”

“There’s a lot of things that can happen next. I want to fight again in 2023, I think that could be a guy that’s going to bring the best out of me, just like Zepeda will, and then we should be ready for the world champions, Devin, Regis and Teofimo. If I win this, I’ll climb the rankings again in the WBO, so I’ll be knocking at the door for Teo.”

The co-main event is 10-round welterweight championship unification bout between Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan. Former undisputed champion McCaskill (12-3 5 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois enters the squared circle holding her unified WBA and WBC straps. Ryan (6-1 2 KOs) of Derby, Derbyshire, UK is a current WBO titleholder.

In the UK and Australia, Hitchins vs Zepeda airs live on Sunday, September 23.