Former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios square off on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC welterweight title. The 12-round contest is featured on the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo Showtime PPV undercard.

Ahead of the event, Ugas and Barrios held a media workout in Las Vegas. The fighters showed off their skills and previewed their upcoming bout.

37-year-old Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba last fought in April 2022, when he was stopped by Errol Spence Jr in the 10th round. 28-year-old Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas was in action in February, when he TKO’d Jovanie Santiago in the eighth round.

Ugas and Barrios look to reclaim championship gold in a matchup that sees the former WBA welterweight champion Ugas up against the former WBA super lightweight titlist Barrios. Each boxer is led to the ring by a renowned trainer. Ugas is guided by longtime top trainer Ismael Salas. Barrios trains under 2022 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year Bob Santos.

Here is what Ugas and Barrios had to say from DLX Boxing in Las Vegas:

Yordenis Ugas

“In the end, it’s about taking each round as seriously as the previous round. I don’t take anything for granted. The goal is to have each and every round go the direction I want it to go.

“I’m not in the prediction business, but what I do is fight elite fighters, give my best every round and let the chips fall where they may.

“I’m used to these big fight atmospheres, but it is very exciting to be on the card with a star as big as Canelo. It’s a great source of pride and I plan to bring my best for all the fans watching.

Yordenis Ugas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“It’s beautiful to be fighting here in Las Vegas again. I’m 5-0 in Las Vegas and this is my third time fighting at T-Mobile Arena. I feel at home and absolutely love fighting here in Las Vegas.

“It was both physically and emotionally tough after the Errol Spence Jr. fight. Emotionally I had to carry that loss with me. Now I can redeem myself and put it all in the past. I always knew that I would come back after the fight. My eye got stronger after the surgery and now I feel ready.

Yordenis Ugas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“I was so happy to be able to be back in the gym and do what I’ve wanted to do my entire life. I was back in training in December and started sparring again a couple months after that.

“I’m just focused on my fight. I have no clue what Crawford may do with the WBC belt. I’m doing my thing and that’s what I plan to keep doing.”

Mario Barrios

“I’m gonna bring the same intensity that I bring in every fight. I feel a lot more comfortable and settled in at the weight now.

“I’m preparing myself to the best of my ability. We have a very good game plan that we’re getting ready for Ugas. It’s a really hard fight, but those are the type of fights that I like to take. I want to continue to test myself and my ability and my skill in the ring.

Mario Barrios | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“Everything has been really good. I’ve been here in Las Vegas for a few months staying ready. My mind and body are both looking on point right now. It’s exciting.

“I think the move out here to Las Vegas was necessary. I feel sharper than ever and more focused. I get tremendous workouts here. It’s been very beneficial.

“A win in this fight means everything for me and my career right now. It puts me at the top of the division with the best welterweights out there and gets me closer to the bigger world title fights.

Mario Barrios | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“I’m very happy to be here in Las Vegas with Bob Santos. Me and Bob have always had a great relationship and having him as the head coach again is great. We’re gonna be able to accomplish a lot in the next few years.”

In the main event, Canelo Alvarez defends his super middleweight undisputed championship against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo. The contest marks the first-ever matchup of reigning, male four-belt champions.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.