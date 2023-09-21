Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 50 Denver weigh-in results – Hunt vs Camozzi

BKFC 50 Denver: Hunt vs Camozzi

Bare KnuckleNewsVideos
Newswire

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to Denver on Friday, September 22 with BKFC 50: Hunt vs Camozzi taking place at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO. The fight card features a series of bouts with the cruiserweight title contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Fans can watch BKFC 50 live stream on FITE. In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 23.

In the main event, two-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt (10-1) defends his cruiserweight belt against top-ranked contender and MMA fighter Chris Camozzi (2-0). The bout is scheduled for five by two-minute rounds.

In the co-main event, Josh Copeland (1-1) and Steve Herelius (1-0) square off at heavyweight.

Get BKFC 50: Hunt vs Camozzi full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 50 fight card

Main card

  • Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi – Hunt’s BKFC cruiserweight title
  • Josh Copeland vs. Steve Herelius, heavyweight
  • Marcus Edwards vs. Michael Manno, middleweight
  • Keegan Vandermeer vs. Dillon Winemiller, cruiserweight
  • Brett Hudson vs. Andrew Angelcor, lightweight
  • Brian Maronek vs. Tony Jenkins, light heavyweight
  • Andrew Yates vs. Christian Torres, welterweight
  • Khortni Kamyron vs. Monica Franco, women’s bantamweight

Prelims

  • Angelo Trujillo vs. Dominick Carey, flyweight
  • Lamont Stafford vs. Gabriel Mota, heavyweight
  • Jessie Stalder vs. Zeb Vincent, middleweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.