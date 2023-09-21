BKFC 50 Denver weigh-in results – Hunt vs Camozzi

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to Denver on Friday, September 22 with BKFC 50: Hunt vs Camozzi taking place at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO. The fight card features a series of bouts with the cruiserweight title contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Fans can watch BKFC 50 live stream on FITE. In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 23.

In the main event, two-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt (10-1) defends his cruiserweight belt against top-ranked contender and MMA fighter Chris Camozzi (2-0). The bout is scheduled for five by two-minute rounds.

In the co-main event, Josh Copeland (1-1) and Steve Herelius (1-0) square off at heavyweight.

Get BKFC 50: Hunt vs Camozzi full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 50 fight card

Main card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi – Hunt’s BKFC cruiserweight title

Josh Copeland vs. Steve Herelius, heavyweight

Marcus Edwards vs. Michael Manno, middleweight

Keegan Vandermeer vs. Dillon Winemiller, cruiserweight

Brett Hudson vs. Andrew Angelcor, lightweight

Brian Maronek vs. Tony Jenkins, light heavyweight

Andrew Yates vs. Christian Torres, welterweight

Khortni Kamyron vs. Monica Franco, women’s bantamweight

Prelims