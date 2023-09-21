Subscribe
Conor Benn returns against Rodolfo Orozco on Hitchins vs Zepeda undercard

Hitchins vs Zepeda live from Orlando, Florida

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Conor Benn vs Rodolfo Orozco on Sep 23 in Orlando, FL
Conor Benn | Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing

Conor Benn makes his ring return on Saturday, September 23 at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, where he faces Rodolfo Orozco. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super welterweight. The contest serves as the new co-feature on the card, headlined by Richardson Hitchins up against Jose Zepeda. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

“Benn was provisionally suspended back in April, effective as of March 15, when his fight with Chris Eubank Jr last October was postponed,” reads Matchroom’s press release. He, “however, was subsequently cleared in July by UKAD and the WBC, and his provisional suspension was lifted after an independent National Anti-Doping Panel review.”

“Conor Benn is back and I’m looking forward to seeing him pick up where he left off,” said Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn. “He’s ready to go straight in for a big fight now but his trainer Tony Sims will be pleased to get him back sooner against a game opponent in Rodolfo Orozco. Conor is looking unbelievable in the gym and I cannot wait to see him back in the ring where he belongs on what is a fantastic fight card in Florida.”

Undefeated 26-year-old Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) of Ilford, Essex was in action last April in Manchester, when he stopped Chris van Heerden in the second round.

“I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit,” Conor Benn said. “A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption. After that, I’m putting the 147-160 divisions on notice. You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all.”

Mexico’s 24-year-old Rodolfo Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KOs) of Guasave, Sinaloa last fought in June, when he TKO’d Elian Trejo Juarez in the fourth round.

“I want to thank Matchroom and BXSTRS for this opportunity,” Rodolfo Orozco said. “This is exactly what I’ve been waiting for. This isn’t short notice for me because I’ve been preparing for this moment my entire life. You’ve made a mistake Conor, and I’ll show you that this Saturday.”

In the main event, Brooklyn’s Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KOs) defends his IBF North American super lightweight belt against former two-division world title challenger Jose Zepeda (36-3 27 KOs) of Long Beach, California. In addition, the vacant WBC ‘Silver’ and WBO NABO straps are on the line.

Also on the card, British WBO welterweight titleholder Sandy Ryan (6-1 2 KOs) of Derby, Derbyshire meets American unified WBA and WBC champion, who previously held the 147-pound undisputed crown, Jessica McCaskill (12-3 5 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds world championship unification bout.

In the UK and Australia, Hitchins vs Zepeda airs live on Sunday, September 23.

