Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda final pre-fight press conference

Hitchins vs Zepeda live from Orlando, Florida

Richardson Hitchins and Jose Zepeda square off live on DAZN from Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 23. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 24.

The contest features Hitchins (16-0, 7 KOs), IBF North American super lightweight champion of Brooklyn, New York, defending his belt against Zepeda (36-3, 27 KOs), former two-division world title challenger of Long Beach, California. The vacant WBC “Silver” and WBO NABO straps are also on the line. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) returns to the ring against Rodolfo Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card, unified WBA and WBC welterweight titleholder Jessica McCaskill (12-3, 5 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois meets British WBO champion Sandy Ryan (6-1, 2 KOs) of Derby, Derbyshire in the 10-round championship unification.

Among other bouts, Austin Williams (14-0, 10 KOs) and Steve Rolls (22-2, 12 KOs) battle it out in a 10-rounder for the IBF North American middleweight belt. As well, Orestes Velazquez (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on Mohamed Soumaoro (13-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.

