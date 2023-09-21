UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot aka UFC Vegas 79 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 23.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 24.

In the five-round main event, No. 6 Rafael Fiziev (12-2) of Kazakhstan and No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot (22-2, 1 NC) of Poland battle it out at lightweight. In the co-main event, No. 10 Bryce Mitchell (15-1) of of Texarkana, Arkansas and No. 12 Dan Ige (17-6) of Haleiwa, Hawaii square off in the all-American clash at featherweight.

Also on the card, Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11) of the United States faces Marina Rodriguez (16-3-2) of Brazil at women’s strawweight. As well, AJ Fletcher (10-2) and Bryan Battle (10-2) go head to head in the all-American contest at welterweight. Plus, Charles Jourdain (14-6-1) of Canada takes on Ricardo Ramos (16-4) of Brazil at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 23. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 79 Australia time, Fiziev vs Gamrot

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 24. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot from practically anywhere.

UFC Vegas 79 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims