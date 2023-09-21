Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 final pre-fight press conference

Zhang vs Joyce 2 live from London, England

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce battle it out in the main event live on ESPN+ from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 23. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 24 live on Kayo.

The contest features Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs), Chinese Olympian and interim WBO heavyweight champion, defending his title against Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs), fellow-contender of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The pair first met in April when Zhang won via sixth-round TKO and took the interim WBO heavyweight belt from Joyce.

In the co-main event, London’s Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) goes up against fellow-Brit Ricky Summers (19-3-1, 6 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Sam Noakes (11-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver lightweight strap in a 12-rounder against Carlos Perez (19-7-2, 2 KOs). As well, Pierce O’Leary (12-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBC International super lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Kane Gardner (16-2, 7 KOs). Kicking off the main card, Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) takes on Khalid Graidia (10-12-4, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

Get Zhang vs Joyce 2 full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.