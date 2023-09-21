Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce battle it out in the main event live on ESPN+ from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 23. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 24 live on Kayo.

The contest features Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs), Chinese Olympian and interim WBO heavyweight champion, defending his title against Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs), fellow-contender of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The pair first met in April when Zhang won via sixth-round TKO and took the interim WBO heavyweight belt from Joyce.

In the co-main event, London’s Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) goes up against fellow-Brit Ricky Summers (19-3-1, 6 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Sam Noakes (11-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBC International Silver lightweight strap in a 12-rounder against Carlos Perez (19-7-2, 2 KOs). As well, Pierce O’Leary (12-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBC International super lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Kane Gardner (16-2, 7 KOs). Kicking off the main card, Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) takes on Khalid Graidia (10-12-4, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

