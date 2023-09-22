Battle on the Reef fight card unveiled – NRL & boxing stars collide

The full card consisting of eight thrilling bouts has today been unveiled for the highly anticipated Battle on the Reef Pay-Per-View on October 7, live & exclusive on Stan.

The most electrifying crossover boxing event in Australian sports history will see a selection of rugby league’s biggest names go toe-to-toe, in addition to some established boxing superstars. Among these is Olympic star Paulo Aokuso, who puts his undefeated record to the test against Argentinian Gabriel Omar Diaz in the main event as they clash over the IBO Intercontinental Light-Heavyweight Title.

Battle on the Reef will feature an all-star lineup of NRL heavyweight fighters looking to prove themselves in the ring, from Origin legends to club favourites, these are some of the baddest men in Australian sport.

Hometown favourite Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys) will take on NSW Origin prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels), the human wrecking ball Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels) will face off against QLD Origin and Australian legend Ben Hannant.

Elsewhere on the card, Jarrod Wallace (NRL Dolphins) will take on the challenge of the largest man in the NRL in 6-foot-7 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, recently retired NRL player Tevita Pangai Jr (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) resumes his pro-boxing career against the hardy slugger Frank Amato, and State of Origin legends in Justin Hodges (QLD) and Matt Cooper (NSW), having spent countless games opposite one another, finally get to throw down to determine whose state is superior once and for all.

Also in action in professional bouts are Jermaine Pangai, the younger brother of Tevita, as the 19-year-old looks to show why experts speak so highly of the teen as he takes on Nepote Dawadawa, and Austin Aokuso, younger brother of Paulo, who looks to extend his own undefeated streak as he battles Filimoni Naliva Jr.

Michael Zerafa joins Battle on the Reef broadcast

In another huge bombshell, one of the biggest boxing stars in Australia, Michael ‘Pretty Boy’ Zerafa (professional record 30-4) will also be joining the broadcast.

Ahead of the superstars upcoming mandatory WBA World Title fight against the winner of Danny Garcia or Erislandy Lara, Zerafa will be taking part to provide his expert analysis and commentary as he breaks down every stiff jab and thunderous uppercut.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Stan team for the Battle on the Reef Pay-Per-View and breaking down all the action for those watching at home”, said Zerafa.

“Some of the NRL boys who are stepping up show a lot of promise and I’m keen to see what they bring, while Paulo Aokuso in the main event is such a bright prospect for Australian boxing. I can’t wait for October 7.”

The rugby league heavyweights on the star-studded card will all be vying to establish their boxing credentials and create a pathway to become the next Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, who successfully transitioned from elite footballers to prize-fighting sensations.

Never before in Australian sport have so many massive names in rugby league gathered to throw down in a high-octane boxing spectacular.

Battle on the Reef fight card