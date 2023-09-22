Bellator 299 weigh-in results – Eblen vs Edwards

Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, September 23. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Johnny Eblen (13-0) defends his middleweight title against No. 1-ranked contender Fabian Edwards (12-2). In the co-main event, Aaron Pico (11-4) and Pedro Carvalho (13-7) square off at featherweight.

Also on the card a pair of featherweight bouts featuring Sinead Kavanagh (9-5) up against Sara Collins (4-0) and Mads Burnell (17-5) versus Daniel Weichel (42-14). Plus, Sabah Homasi (17-11) and Levan Chokheli (12-2, 1 NC) go head to head at welterweight.

In Australia, Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards airs on Sunday, September 24 live on 10Play.

Get Bellator 299 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Bellator 299 fight card

Main card

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards – Eblen’s Bellator middleweight title

Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins

Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel

Levan Chokheli vs. Sabah Homasi

Preliminary card