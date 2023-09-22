Bellator 299 weigh-in results – Eblen vs Edwards

Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, September 23. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Johnny Eblen (13-0) defends his middleweight title against No. 1-ranked contender Fabian Edwards (12-2). In the co-main event, Aaron Pico (11-4) and Pedro Carvalho (13-7) square off at featherweight.
Also on the card a pair of featherweight bouts featuring Sinead Kavanagh (9-5) up against Sara Collins (4-0) and Mads Burnell (17-5) versus Daniel Weichel (42-14). Plus, Sabah Homasi (17-11) and Levan Chokheli (12-2, 1 NC) go head to head at welterweight.
In Australia, Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards airs on Sunday, September 24 live on 10Play.
Get Bellator 299 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Bellator 299 fight card
Main card
- Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards – Eblen’s Bellator middleweight title
- Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho
- Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins
- Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel
- Levan Chokheli vs. Sabah Homasi
Preliminary card
- Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli
- Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
- Gregory Babene vs. Charlie Ward
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemyslaw Gorny
- Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski
- Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers
- Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues
- Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan
- Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor
- Luke Trainer vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius
- Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne
- Sergei Bilostennyi vs. Kasim Aras
- Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon
- Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller