Undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo challenges Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the historic world championship bout live on Showtime PPV.

Before Charlo heads to Las Vegas, Houston’s own world champion will receive a hometown send off at this Saturday’s (Sep 23) University of Houston vs. Sam Houston State University college football matchup at TDECU Stadium.

Before being honored on the field during an in-game timeout, Charlo will hold a boxing clinic for kids from the Stafford Boys & Girls Club at the Cougar Alley pre-game tailgate area (as per announcement).

Jermell Charlo takes on Canelo Alvarez in the first of its kind bout, when two reigning male undisputed champions square off inside the ring.

Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) looks to secure undisputed status in a second weight division with a career-defining triumph over Mexican superstar. 33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts, being the first undisputed champion to do so.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.