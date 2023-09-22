Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jermell Charlo to receive Houston send off before Canelo Alvarez fight in Las Vegas

Jermell Charlo challenges Canelo Alvarez for undisputed super middleweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Jermell Charlo to receive Houston send off ahead of Canelo fight
Jermell Charlo | San Antonio FC

Undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo challenges Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight title on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the historic world championship bout live on Showtime PPV.

Before Charlo heads to Las Vegas, Houston’s own world champion will receive a hometown send off at this Saturday’s (Sep 23) University of Houston vs. Sam Houston State University college football matchup at TDECU Stadium.

Before being honored on the field during an in-game timeout, Charlo will hold a boxing clinic for kids from the Stafford Boys & Girls Club at the Cougar Alley pre-game tailgate area (as per announcement).

Jermell Charlo takes on Canelo Alvarez in the first of its kind bout, when two reigning male undisputed champions square off inside the ring.

Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) looks to secure undisputed status in a second weight division with a career-defining triumph over Mexican superstar. 33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts, being the first undisputed champion to do so.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.