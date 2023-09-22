Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda weigh-in results

Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KOs) and Jose Zepeda (36-3, 27 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 23. The 12-round contest features New York’s IBF North American super lightweight champion defending his title against California’s former two-division world title challenger. The vacant WBC “Silver” and WBO NABO belts are also on the line. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 24.

In the co-main event, Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) returns to the ring against Rodolfo Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Also on the card, unified WBA and WBC welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (12-3, 5 KOs) meets WBO titleholder Sandy Ryan (6-1, 2 KOs). The championship unification is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, Austin Williams (14-0, 10 KOs) takes on Steve Rolls (22-2, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the IBF North American middleweight belt. Plus, Orestes Velazquez (7-0, 6 KOs) faces Mohamed Soumaoro (13-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.

Get Hitchins vs Zepeda full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Hitchins vs Zepeda fight card

Main card

Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Hitchins’s IBF North American title, vacant WBC ‘Silver’ title

Conor Benn vs. Rodolfo Orozco, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Jessica McCaskill vs. Sandy Ryan, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s WBA and WBC titles, Ryan’s WBO title

Austin Williams vs. Steve Rolls, 10 rounds, middleweight

Orestes Velazquez vs. Mohamed Soumaoro, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims