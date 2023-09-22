UFC Vegas 79 weigh-in results, Fiziev vs Gamrot

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 23. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Rafael Fiziev (12-2) of Kazakhstan goes up against Mateusz Gamrot (22-2, 1 NC) of Poland at lightweight. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Bryce Mitchell (15-1) of Texarkana, Arkansas takes on Dan Ige (17-6) of Haleiwa, Hawaii at featherweight.

Get UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 24.

UFC Vegas 79 fight card

Main card

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims