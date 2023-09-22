UFC Vegas 79 weigh-in results, Fiziev vs Gamrot

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 23. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Rafael Fiziev (12-2) of Kazakhstan goes up against Mateusz Gamrot (22-2, 1 NC) of Poland at lightweight. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event, Bryce Mitchell (15-1) of Texarkana, Arkansas takes on Dan Ige (17-6) of Haleiwa, Hawaii at featherweight.
Get UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 24.
UFC Vegas 79 fight card
Main card
- Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
- Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain
Prelims
- Daniel Argueta vs. Miles Johns
- Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho
- Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage
- Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier
- Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy
- Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon