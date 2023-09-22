Subscribe
UFC Vegas 79 weigh-in results, Fiziev vs Gamrot

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot

Rafael Fiziev weigh-in
Rafael Fiziev | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 23. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Rafael Fiziev (12-2) of Kazakhstan goes up against Mateusz Gamrot (22-2, 1 NC) of Poland at lightweight. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Bryce Mitchell (15-1) of Texarkana, Arkansas takes on Dan Ige (17-6) of Haleiwa, Hawaii at featherweight.

Get UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 24.

UFC Vegas 79 fight card

Main card

  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige
  • Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
  • Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims

  • Daniel Argueta vs. Miles Johns
  • Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho
  • Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage
  • Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier
  • Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy
  • Tamires Vidal vs. Montserrat Rendon

