Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 weigh-in results

Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) and Joe Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on ESPN+ from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 23. The contest features Chinese Olympian and interim WBO heavyweight champion defending his title in a rematch against fellow-contender of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 24 live on Kayo.

The pair first met in April, also in London. Zhang won via sixth-round TKO, taking the interim WBO heavyweight strap from Joyce.

In the co-main event, London’s Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) squares off against fellow-Brit Ricky Summers (19-3-1, 6 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Get Zhang vs Joyce 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Zhang vs Joyce 2 fight card