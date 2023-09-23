Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, September 23. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the championship belt contested on the night.
In the five-round main event, Johnny Eblen (13-0) defends his middleweight title against No. 1-ranked contender Fabian Edwards (12-2). In the co-main event, Aaron Pico (11-4) and Pedro Carvalho (13-7) battle it out at featherweight.
Also on the card two featherweight bouts, as Sinead Kavanagh (9-5) faces Sara Collins (4-0) and Mads Burnell (17-5) takes on Daniel Weichel (42-14). Plus, Sabah Homasi (17-11) and Levan Chokheli (12-2, 1 NC) square off at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 24.
How to watch Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards
United States
Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime
Date: Saturday, September 23
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Prelims: 11 am ET / 8 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Sunday, September 24
Time: 6 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards from practically anywhere.
Bellator 299 fight card
Get Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards – Eblen’s Bellator middleweight title
- Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho
- Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins
- Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel
- Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli
Preliminary card
- Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli
- Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
- Gregory Babene vs. Charlie Ward
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemyslaw Gorny
- Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski
- Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers
- Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues
- Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan
- Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor
- Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne
- Sergei Bilostennyi vs. Kasim Aras
- Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon
- Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller