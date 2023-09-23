Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, September 23. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the championship belt contested on the night.

In the five-round main event, Johnny Eblen (13-0) defends his middleweight title against No. 1-ranked contender Fabian Edwards (12-2). In the co-main event, Aaron Pico (11-4) and Pedro Carvalho (13-7) battle it out at featherweight.

Also on the card two featherweight bouts, as Sinead Kavanagh (9-5) faces Sara Collins (4-0) and Mads Burnell (17-5) takes on Daniel Weichel (42-14). Plus, Sabah Homasi (17-11) and Levan Chokheli (12-2, 1 NC) square off at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 24.

How to watch Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards

United States

Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Prelims: 11 am ET / 8 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 6 am AEST

Prelims: 1 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards from practically anywhere.

Bellator 299 fight card

Get Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards – Eblen’s Bellator middleweight title

Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins

Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel

Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli

Preliminary card