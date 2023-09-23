Subscribe
Bellator 299 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Eblen vs Edwards

Bellator Dublin: Eblen vs Edwards

Stream Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards live results from Dublin
Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their main event bout at Bellator 299 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, September 23. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the championship belt contested on the night.

In the five-round main event, Johnny Eblen (13-0) defends his middleweight title against No. 1-ranked contender Fabian Edwards (12-2). In the co-main event, Aaron Pico (11-4) and Pedro Carvalho (13-7) battle it out at featherweight.

Also on the card two featherweight bouts, as Sinead Kavanagh (9-5) faces Sara Collins (4-0) and Mads Burnell (17-5) takes on Daniel Weichel (42-14). Plus, Sabah Homasi (17-11) and Levan Chokheli (12-2, 1 NC) square off at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 24.

How to watch Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards

United States

Broadcast: Paramount+ with Showtime
Date: Saturday, September 23
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Prelims: 11 am ET / 8 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Sunday, September 24
Time: 6 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards from practically anywhere.

Bellator 299 fight card

Get Bellator 299: Eblen vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards – Eblen’s Bellator middleweight title
  • Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho
  • Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins
  • Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel
  • Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli

Preliminary card

  • Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli
  • Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
  • Gregory Babene vs. Charlie Ward
  • Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemyslaw Gorny
  • Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo
  • Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski
  • Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers
  • Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues
  • Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz
  • Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan
  • Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor
  • Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne
  • Sergei Bilostennyi vs. Kasim Aras
  • Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon
  • Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller

