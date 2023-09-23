BKFC 50 airs live stream from 1STBANK Center in Denver, CO on Friday, September 22. In the main event, two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt (10-1) of Saint Augustine, Florida defends his cruiserweight title against top-ranked contender and MMA fighter Chris Camozzi (2-0) of Lakewood, Colorado by way of Alameda, California.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, September 23.

In the co-main event, Josh Copeland (1-1) of Denver, CO and Steve Herelius (1-0) of Florida square off at heavyweight. Also on the card, Marcus Edwards (1-0) of Littleton, CO faces Michael Manno (1-0) of Shreveport, LA at middleweight. As well, Dillon Winemiller (2-1) of Arkansas takes on Keegan Vandermeer (1-0) of Denver, CO at cruiserweight.

Among other bouts, Andrew Angelcor (2-0-1) of Barstow, CA meets BKFC debuting Brett Hudson of Colorado at lightweight. Plus, Brian Maronek of Longmont, CO makes his promotional debut against Tony Jenkins (2-0) of Baton Rouge, LA at light heavyweight.

In addition, Christian Torres (2-4) of Endicott, New York goes up against Andrew Yates (1-0) of Las Vegas, NV at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Khortni Kamyron (1-0-1) of Colorado and newcomer Monica Franco of Honolulu, HI clash at women’s strawweight. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 50: Hunt vs Camozzi start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, September 22

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

BKFC 50 fight card

Get BKFC 50: Hunt vs Camozzi full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi – Hunt’s BKFC cruiserweight title

Josh Copeland def. Steve Herelius by TKO (R3 at 1:43)

Marcus Edwards def. Michael Manno by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Keegan Vandermeer def. Dillon Winemiller by KO (R1 at 1:00)

Andrew Angelcor def. Brett Hudson by TKO (R1 at 1:09)

Tony Jenkins def. Brian Maronek by TKO (R1 at 1:18)

Andrew Yates def. Christian Torres by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Monica Franco def. Khortni Kamyron by split decision (48-47, 48-46, 46-49)

Andrew Strode def. Cary Caprio by TKO (R2 at 0:40)

Prelims