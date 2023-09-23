Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander tops Canelo vs Charlo prelims

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The pair squares off in the historic bout headlining the action live on pay-per-view. In addition to the previously announced four-fight PPV card, a full lineup of undercard bouts has been announced today.

On the top of prelims, Frank Sanchez goes up against Scott Alexander in the 10-round bout at heavyweight. Among other bouts, former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk takes on Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues in an eight-round bout. Plus, 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha faces KeAndrae Leatherwood in an eight-round middleweight bout.

The three-fight preliminary stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube leads into the four-fight pay-per-view action, headlined by the historic bout between reigning undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and current super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo. In the co-feature, Jesus Alejandro Ramos and Erickson Lubin meet in the 12-round bout at at super welterweight.

Also on the PPV card, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios battle it out for the interim WBC welterweight title. Kicking off the action, Elijah Garcia and Jose Armando Resendiz go head to head in the 10-rounder at middleweight.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo PPV live stream on FITE.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander

An amateur standout from his native Cuba, Frank Sanchez (22-0, 15 KOs) now trains in California with renowned trainer of Canelo Alvarez, Eddy Reynoso. The 31-year-old caught the heavyweight division’s attention when he scored a career-best win in October 2021, dropping the previously unbeaten Efe Ajagba on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Most recently he blasted out Daniel Martz in one round in April.

He will be opposed by the 34-year-old Alexander Alexander (17-5-2, 9 KOs), who most recently knocked out Jaime Solorio in August 2022. The Los Angeles-native has challenged many contenders throughout his career, including Zhilei Zhang, Carlos Negron and Travis Kauffman.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues

After earning a bronze medal representing his native Ukraine at the 2012 Olympics, Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) turned pro in 2014, eventually defeating a slew of contenders to earn a light heavyweight title shot. He went on to become WBC champion with an 11th-round knockout of Adonis Stevenson and defended the title in 2019 by stopping Doudou Ngumbu in round five. Since losing the belt in a unification match against Artur Beterbiev, Gvozdyk has picked up a pair of victories in 2023, besting Josue Obando in February and Ricards Bolotniks in May.

He will take on Mocajuba, Para, Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues (28-4, 22 KOs), who most recently dropped a decision to Richard Rivera in February. Rodrigues has also challenged contender Demond Nicholson in a career that dates back to 2005.

Terrell Gausha vs KeAndrae Leatherwood

A member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team, Terrell Gausha (23-3-1, 12 KOs) was born in Cleveland, Ohio but now fights out of Encino, Calif. The 36-year-old has faced tough competition throughout his career, having fought former champion Austin Trout to a draw in 2019 in addition to decision losses against former champion Erislandy Lara, top contender Erickson Lubin and interim champion Tim Tszyu. Gausha has shown impressive power in recent years, blasting out Jamontay Clark in two rounds in 2021 and most recently stopping Brandyn Lynch in round nine in March.

He faces Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s KeAndrae Leatherwood (23-8-1, 13 KOs), who has faced numerous former champions and contenders including Caleb Truax, Andy Lee, Hugo Centeno Jr., John Jackson, Steve Rolls and Christian Mbilli.

Non-televised undercard

The non-televised undercard will see 140-pound contender Gabriel Valenzuela (27-3-1, 16 KOs) duel Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round attraction, amateur sensation Curmel Moton in his pro debut taking on Ezequiel Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight fight, and super featherweight prospect Justin Viloria (3-0, 3 KOs) stepping in for a six-round match against Chicago’s Angel Barrera (4-2).

Rounding out the lineup is a pair of unbeaten prospects from Kazakhstan as Bek Nurmaganbet (10-0, 8 KOs) squares off against Abimbola Osundairo (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round super middleweight tilt, while middleweight Abilkhan Amankul (4-0, 4 KOs) faces Joeshon James (7-0-1, 4 KOs) for six rounds of action.

Canelo vs Charlo fight card

The full Canelo vs Charlo fight card looks as the following:

Main card (PPV)

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim WBC welterweight title

Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

Undercard (YouTube)

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised prelims