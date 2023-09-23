Jermell Charlo makes his long-awaited ring return on Saturday, September 30, when he faces Canelo Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Houston’s own world champion looks to become a two-division undisputed king, as he challenges Mexican superstar for his 168-pound crown. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live on Showtime PPV.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) last fought in May 2022 in Carson, California. Facing off Brian Castano of Argentina in the rematch, the 33-year-old American boxer came out on top, dominating and stopping his opponent in 10th round.

With the victory, Charlo retained his WBC, WBA and IBF belts, claimed the WBO strap from Castano, and became the first in history undisputed super welterweight champion.

In his next fight, Jermell Charlo takes on 33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs), who looks to become the first undisputed champion to make three successful title defenses. The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.