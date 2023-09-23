Subscribe
Zhang vs Joyce 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 live from London, England

Stream Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 live results from London
Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their rematch at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England | Queensberry Promotions

Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 23. The contest features old rivals squaring off in the rematch with the interim WBO heavyweight title on the line. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, September 24.

The pair first met in April also in London. The US-based Chinese Olympian Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) stopped hometown favorite Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) in the sixth round and claimed the belt.

In the co-main event, London’s Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) goes up against Jorge Silva (22-8, 12 KOs) of Portugal. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Among Zhang vs Joyce 2 undercard bouts, Pierce O’Leary (12-0, 7 KOs) of Ireland defends his WBC International super lightweight belt in the 10-rounder against Kane Gardner (16-2, 7 KOs) of the UK. As well, Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) of the UK and Khalid Graidia (10-12-4, 2 KOs) of France clash in the 10-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, September 23
Time: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, September 24
Time: 4:30 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date and time vary by location

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Zhang vs Joyce 2 from practically anywhere.

Zhang vs Joyce 2 fight card

Get Zhang vs Joyce 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Zhang’s WBO interim heavyweight title
  • Anthony Yarde vs. Jorge Silva, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Pierce O’Leary vs. Kane Gardner, 10 rounds, super lightweight – O’Leary’s WBC International super lightweight title
  • Zach Parker vs. Khalid Graidia, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Ezra Taylor vs. Joel McIntyre, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Royston Barney-Smith vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Moses Itauma vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Tommy Fletcher vs. Alberto Tapia, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Aloys Junior Youmbi vs. Erik Nazaryan, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Sean Noakes vs. Lukasz Barabasz, 6 rounds, welterweight

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 results

