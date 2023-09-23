Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce battle it out in the main event live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 23. The contest features old rivals squaring off in the rematch with the interim WBO heavyweight title on the line. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, September 24.
The pair first met in April also in London. The US-based Chinese Olympian Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) stopped hometown favorite Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) in the sixth round and claimed the belt.
In the co-main event, London’s Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) goes up against Jorge Silva (22-8, 12 KOs) of Portugal. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.
Among Zhang vs Joyce 2 undercard bouts, Pierce O’Leary (12-0, 7 KOs) of Ireland defends his WBC International super lightweight belt in the 10-rounder against Kane Gardner (16-2, 7 KOs) of the UK. As well, Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) of the UK and Khalid Graidia (10-12-4, 2 KOs) of France clash in the 10-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 start time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, September 23
Time: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, September 24
Time: 4:30 am AEST
Other countries
Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date and time vary by location
Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Zhang vs Joyce 2 from practically anywhere.
Zhang vs Joyce 2 fight card
Get Zhang vs Joyce 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Zhang’s WBO interim heavyweight title
- Anthony Yarde vs. Jorge Silva, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- Pierce O’Leary vs. Kane Gardner, 10 rounds, super lightweight – O’Leary’s WBC International super lightweight title
- Zach Parker vs. Khalid Graidia, 10 rounds, super middleweight
- Ezra Taylor vs. Joel McIntyre, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
- Royston Barney-Smith vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Moses Itauma vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Tommy Fletcher vs. Alberto Tapia, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
- Aloys Junior Youmbi vs. Erik Nazaryan, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
- Sean Noakes vs. Lukasz Barabasz, 6 rounds, welterweight