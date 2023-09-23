Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda prelims

Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda free prelims air live from Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 23, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Orestes Velazquez (7-0 6 KOs) and Mohamed Soumaoro (13-1 6 KOs) battle it out in a 10-rounder for the WBA International super lightweight title. As well, Khalil Coe (6-0-1, 4 KOs) takes on Kenmon Evans (10-1-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Jeovanny Estela (12-0, 3 KOs) faces Luis Caraballo Ramos (6-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight and Jasmine Artiga (10-0-1, 5 KOs) meets Josefina Vega (9-6, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super flyweight.

In the main event, IBF North American super lightweight titleholder Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KOs) defends his belt against former two-division world title challenger Jose Zepeda (36-3, 27 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the vacant WBC “Silver” and WBO NABO titles also on the line.

In the co-main event, Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) makes his ring return against Rodolfo Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

Also on the main card, unified WBA and WBC welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (12-3, 5 KOs) goes up against WBO champion Sandy Ryan (6-1, 2 KOs) in the 10-round championship unification. Plus, Austin Williams (14-0, 10 KOs) and Steve Rolls (22-2, 12 KOs) go head to head in a 10-rounder for the WBA International and IBF North American middleweight titles.

In Australia, Hitchins vs Zepeda airs live on Sunday, September 24.