Rocha vs Santillan undercard: Joseph Diaz faces Richard Medina

Alexis Rocha defends his NABO welterweight title against Giovani Santillan in the main event at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, October 21. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live stream on DAZN. The co-main event, as well as a series of undercard bouts, have been announced today.

Former WBC lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California faces Richard Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The 10-round bout serves as the co-feature.

Diaz last fought in July, when he scored a unanimous decision against Jerry Perez and returned to winning ways after a trio of defeats. Medina was in action in May, when he scored a UD against Juan Antonio Lopez and secured his second win in a row.

Among Rocha vs Santillan undercard bouts, four-time world champion Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KOs) defends her IBF flyweight title against undefeated Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KOs), who makes her first attempt to become champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Mucino of Mexico won her previous bout last October by split decision against Leonela Paola Yudica. Coachella Valley’s Fundora earned a UD against Maria Micheo Santizo in April and recorded her third win for 2023.

Also on the card, Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KOs) of Rialto, California is in a 10-round action at flyweight and David Stevens (13-0, 9 KO) of Reading, Pennsylvania is in an eight-round bout at super middleweight. Their respective opponents are to be determined.

Among the prelims, San Fernando’s Iyana Verduzco is set to make her pro boxing debut in a four-round bout at featherweight. Plus, Dalis Kaleiopu (4-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii goes through the ropes in a six-rounder at lightweight.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Rocha vs Santillan fight card fight card

Main card

Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Joseph Diaz vs. Richard Medina, 10 rounds, lightweight

Arely Mucino vs. Gabriela Fundora, 10 rounds, flyweight – Mucino’s IBF flyweight title

Ricardo Sandoval vs. TBA, 10 rounds, flyweight

David Stevens vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Iyana Verduzco vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

In the UK and Australia, Rocha vs Santillan airs live Sunday, October 22.