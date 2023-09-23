Subscribe
Zhang vs Joyce 2 Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states & territories

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 live from London, England

Stream Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 live Australia time
Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2

Old rivals Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce battle it out for in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The rematch features US-based Chinese Olympian up against fellow-contender, representing the country-host. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, September 24 at 4:30 am AEST.

Their first bout was held in April also in London. Bloomfield, New Jersey-based Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) stopped hometown favorite Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) in the sixth round and claimed his interim WBO heavyweight belt. Their second fight is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main pits London’s Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) against Jorge Silva (22-8, 12 KOs) of Portugal. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at light heavyweight.

Among Zhang vs Joyce 2 undercard bouts, Irish WBC International super lightweight titleholder Pierce O’Leary (12-0, 7 KOs) defends his strap against British Kane Gardner (16-2, 7 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) of the UK and Khalid Graidia (10-12-4, 2 KOs) of France go head to head in the 10-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 live stream on Kayo Sports. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, September 24 at 4:30 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Brisbane QLD, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 4:30 am AEST, in Adelaide SA and Darwin NT for 4 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 2:30 am AWST.

Zhang vs Joyce 2 PPV fight card

The full Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 lineup looks as the following:

  • Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Zhang’s WBO interim heavyweight title
  • Anthony Yarde vs. Jorge Silva, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Pierce O’Leary vs. Kane Gardner, 10 rounds, super lightweight – O’Leary’s WBC International super lightweight title
  • Zach Parker vs. Khalid Graidia, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Ezra Taylor vs. Joel McIntyre, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Royston Barney-Smith vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Moses Itauma vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Tommy Fletcher vs. Alberto Tapia, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Aloys Junior Youmbi vs. Erik Nazaryan, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Sean Noakes vs. Lukasz Barabasz, 6 rounds, welterweight

