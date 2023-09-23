Old rivals Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce battle it out for in the main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The rematch features US-based Chinese Olympian up against fellow-contender, representing the country-host. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, September 24 at 4:30 am AEST.

Their first bout was held in April also in London. Bloomfield, New Jersey-based Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs) stopped hometown favorite Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) in the sixth round and claimed his interim WBO heavyweight belt. Their second fight is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main pits London’s Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) against Jorge Silva (22-8, 12 KOs) of Portugal. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at light heavyweight.

Among Zhang vs Joyce 2 undercard bouts, Irish WBC International super lightweight titleholder Pierce O’Leary (12-0, 7 KOs) defends his strap against British Kane Gardner (16-2, 7 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Zach Parker (22-1, 16 KOs) of the UK and Khalid Graidia (10-12-4, 2 KOs) of France go head to head in the 10-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 live stream on Kayo Sports. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, September 24 at 4:30 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Brisbane QLD, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 4:30 am AEST, in Adelaide SA and Darwin NT for 4 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 2:30 am AWST.

Zhang vs Joyce 2 PPV fight card

The full Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 lineup looks as the following: