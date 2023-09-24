Subscribe
Austin Williams earns decision against Steve Rolls to land regional belts

Hitchins vs Zepeda

Parviz Iskenderov
Austin Williams defeats Steve Rolls
Austin Williams in his bout against Steve Rolls at Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL, USA on Saturday, September 23, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Austin Williams remained unbeaten when he faced Steve Rolls at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 23. The middleweight bout kicked off the main card, topped by Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda live stream on DAZN.

The contest went the full distance. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 97-93 in favor of “Ammo”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Houston-based Williams improved his record to 15-0, 10 KOs. In addition, the 27-year-old native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin landed the IBF North American and WBA International belts.

39-year-old Rolls of Toronto, Canada dropped to 22-3, 12 KOs.

Austin Williams vs Steve Rolls fight video highlights

In the UK Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

Get Hitchins vs Zepeda full fight card results.

