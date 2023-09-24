Bryan Battle submits AJ Fletcher in second round at UFC Vegas 79

Bryan Battle secured his second straight victory inside the distance, when he faced AJ Fletcher at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23.

The 29-year-old of Charlotte, North Carolina defeated the 26-year-old of Baton Rouge, Louisiana forcing him to tap via rear-naked choke. The fight was stopped at 4 minutes and 32 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Battle improved to 10-2. Fletcher dropped to 10-3.

Bryan Battle submits AJ Fletcher

Another stoppage victory for Bryan Battle ? #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/DLfEoxQXeO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 23, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

Get UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot full fight card results.