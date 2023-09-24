Subscribe
Bryan Battle submits AJ Fletcher in second round at UFC Vegas 79

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot

Bryan Battle secured his second straight victory inside the distance, when he faced AJ Fletcher at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23.

The 29-year-old of Charlotte, North Carolina defeated the 26-year-old of Baton Rouge, Louisiana forcing him to tap via rear-naked choke. The fight was stopped at 4 minutes and 32 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Battle improved to 10-2. Fletcher dropped to 10-3.

Bryan Battle submits AJ Fletcher

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

Get UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs Gamrot full fight card results.

