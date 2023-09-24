Charles Jourdain came out victorious when he faced Ricardo Ramos at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23.

The Canadian MMA fighter defeated his opponent from Brazil, forcing him to tap via guillotine choke. The official time of stoppage was 3 minutes and 12 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, Jourdain improved to 14-6-1. The 27-year-old native of Beloeil, Quebec secured his second win in a row.

Campinas, Sao Paulo’s 28-year-old Ramos dropped to 16-5.

Charles Jourdain submits Ricardo Ramos

CHARLES JOURDAIN BY GUILLOTINE IN ROUND 1 ? #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/3IvOOEJfxA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 23, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

