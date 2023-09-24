Conor Benn makes successful ring return with decision against Rodolfo Orozco

British boxer Conor Benn came out victorious in his ring return on Saturday, September 23, when he faced Mexico’s Rodolfo Orozco at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The pair battled it out in the co-main event on the card, topped by Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda. The event aired live stream on DAZN.

The contest went the full distance. After 10 rounds at super welterweight, one judge scored the fight 96-94, while two other judges had 99-91, all in favor of Benn.

With the the victory by unanimous decision, Conor Benn of Ilford, Essex improved to 22-0, 14 KOs and remained unbeaten. The 26-year-old son of former two-division world champion, Nigel Benn, made his first appearance inside the squared circle since April 2022, when he retained his WBA Continental welterweight belt.

Rodolfo Orozco dropped to 32-5-3, 24 KOs. The 24-year-old gutsy competitor of Guasave, Sinaloa got his two-win streak snapped.

“We didn’t want a walk in the park,” said Benn post-win. “I needed the rounds after 18 months out, he’s a true Mexican, my first Mexican I’ve fought, and we knew he was durable. Credit to him, he’s never been stopped before and he’s one tough man and I hope he progresses.”

“They are stronger and take shots more, I don’t think there was ring rust, I was going through the gears after going through hell.”

“Britain is my home and it’s only right I fight back there, sooner rather than later.”

Conor Benn vs Rodolfo Orozco fight video highlights

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

