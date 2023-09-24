Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Conor Benn makes successful ring return with decision against Rodolfo Orozco

Hitchins vs Zepeda

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Conor Benn defeats Rodolfo Orozco by decision in ring return
Conor Benn and Rodolfo Orozco in their bout at Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL, USA on Saturday, September 23, 2023 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

British boxer Conor Benn came out victorious in his ring return on Saturday, September 23, when he faced Mexico’s Rodolfo Orozco at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The pair battled it out in the co-main event on the card, topped by Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda. The event aired live stream on DAZN.

The contest went the full distance. After 10 rounds at super welterweight, one judge scored the fight 96-94, while two other judges had 99-91, all in favor of Benn.

With the the victory by unanimous decision, Conor Benn of Ilford, Essex improved to 22-0, 14 KOs and remained unbeaten. The 26-year-old son of former two-division world champion, Nigel Benn, made his first appearance inside the squared circle since April 2022, when he retained his WBA Continental welterweight belt.

Rodolfo Orozco dropped to 32-5-3, 24 KOs. The 24-year-old gutsy competitor of Guasave, Sinaloa got his two-win streak snapped.

“We didn’t want a walk in the park,” said Benn post-win. “I needed the rounds after 18 months out, he’s a true Mexican, my first Mexican I’ve fought, and we knew he was durable. Credit to him, he’s never been stopped before and he’s one tough man and I hope he progresses.”

“They are stronger and take shots more, I don’t think there was ring rust, I was going through the gears after going through hell.”

“Britain is my home and it’s only right I fight back there, sooner rather than later.”

Conor Benn vs Rodolfo Orozco fight video highlights

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

Get Hitchins vs Zepeda full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.