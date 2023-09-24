Welterweight champions Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan squared off in the championship unification at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 23. The contest was featured on the card, headlined by Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda live stream on DAZN.

Chicago’s 39-year-old former undisputed 147-pound champion Jessica McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) brought to the ring her unified WBA and WBC welterweight belts. British 30-year-old Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) of Derby, Derbyshire entered the squared circle holding her WBO title.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 97-93 in favor of McCaskill. Another judge gave 96-94 to Ryan. The third judge had 95-95, which resulted in a split draw.

Each fighter retained their respective belts and added the first draw to the tale of tape. Both felt they had done enough to get the win, and called for it to be run back in an immediate rematch.

Jessica McCaskill vs Sandy Ryan fight video highlights

.@jaydi_mac and @sandyryan93 letting the hands go in their women's welterweight title clash ?



Watch all the action NOW, LIVE on DAZN ?#HitchinsZepeda pic.twitter.com/TPr227qyLy — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 24, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

