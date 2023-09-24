Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jessica McCaskill vs Sandy Ryan title unification ends in split draw

Hitchins vs Zepeda

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Jessica McCaskill vs Sandy Ryan results in split draw
Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan after their bout at Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL, USA on Saturday, September 23, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Welterweight champions Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan squared off in the championship unification at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 23. The contest was featured on the card, headlined by Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda live stream on DAZN.

Chicago’s 39-year-old former undisputed 147-pound champion Jessica McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) brought to the ring her unified WBA and WBC welterweight belts. British 30-year-old Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) of Derby, Derbyshire entered the squared circle holding her WBO title.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 97-93 in favor of McCaskill. Another judge gave 96-94 to Ryan. The third judge had 95-95, which resulted in a split draw.

Each fighter retained their respective belts and added the first draw to the tale of tape. Both felt they had done enough to get the win, and called for it to be run back in an immediate rematch.

Jessica McCaskill vs Sandy Ryan fight video highlights

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

Get Hitchins vs Zepeda full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.