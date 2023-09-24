Subscribe
Marina Rodriguez TKO’s Michelle Waterson-Gomez in second round at UFC Vegas 79

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot

Parviz Iskenderov

Marina Rodriguez came out on top when she faced Michelle Waterson-Gomez at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot. The event aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23.

The scheduled for three rounds women’s strawweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The Brazilian fighter defeated her opponent of the United States, dominating in Thai clinching, dropping to the ground and finishing with punches. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Rodriguez improved to 17-3-2. The 36-year-old of Bage, Rio Grande do Sul returned to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats.

Waterson-Gomez dropped to 18-11. The 37-year-old of Aurora, Colorado collected her third loss in a row.

Marina Rodriguez TKO’s Michelle Waterson-Gomez

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 24.

